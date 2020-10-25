MyWish (WISH) Market Cap Tops $459,855.15

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. MyWish has a total market capitalization of $459,855.15 and approximately $69.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MyWish has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MyWish token can now be purchased for about $0.0482 or 0.00000372 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00034065 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006337 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00005313 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $576.13 or 0.04448081 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00302955 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00029913 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MyWish Token Profile

MyWish (WISH) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,544,111 tokens. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov. MyWish’s official website is mywish.io.

MyWish Token Trading

MyWish can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

