Nebulas (NAS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.50 Million

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. Over the last seven days, Nebulas has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nebulas has a total market capitalization of $17.75 million and $1.50 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nebulas coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00002381 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Neraex, BCEX and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nebulas alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00034030 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006298 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007673 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00005346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $575.24 or 0.04413474 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00291317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00029798 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Nebulas Profile

Nebulas (CRYPTO:NAS) is a coin. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 72,717,290 coins and its circulating supply is 57,177,630 coins. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nebulas

Nebulas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, LBank, OKEx, Huobi, Allcoin, Gate.io, Neraex and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nebulas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebulas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.