Neutron (NTRN) Price Hits $0.0020

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded down 23.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. Neutron has a market cap of $78,013.87 and approximately $47.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Neutron has traded down 38.7% against the dollar. One Neutron coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000398 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Neutron

Neutron is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com.

Buying and Selling Neutron

Neutron can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

