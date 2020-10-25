Neutron Price Reaches $0.0026 on Exchanges (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 24% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. Neutron has a market capitalization of $101,060.14 and approximately $64.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Neutron has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. One Neutron coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000398 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001752 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Neutron Profile

NTRN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com.

Buying and Selling Neutron

Neutron can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

