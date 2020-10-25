NPCoin (NPC) Price Tops $0.0225 on Exchanges

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 25th. NPCoin has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $3,766.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NPCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0225 or 0.00000173 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Escodex. In the last seven days, NPCoin has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NPCoin alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00019718 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000023 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NPCoin Profile

NPCoin (CRYPTO:NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info.

Buying and Selling NPCoin

NPCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NPCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NPCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.