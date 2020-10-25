NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s Largest Position

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 34,155 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 5.4% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $71,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 110,437 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in NVIDIA by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 784,446 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $206,780,000 after purchasing an additional 387,647 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NVIDIA by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,795 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $661,582,000 after purchasing an additional 195,455 shares during the period. AXA grew its position in NVIDIA by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 365,272 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $96,287,000 after purchasing an additional 19,254 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $9.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $543.61. 5,837,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,018,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $522.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.01. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $180.68 and a 52-week high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NVIDIA from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price (up from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $522.19.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total value of $48,984,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at $671,374,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 35,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.04, for a total transaction of $19,403,073.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,725,974.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 212,654 shares of company stock worth $110,671,595. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

