Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Buys 621 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA increased its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 2.8% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,728,173,000 after acquiring an additional 216,078 shares during the period. AXA raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.9% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 541,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $101,025,000 after acquiring an additional 53,394 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 72.9% during the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.5% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,635 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.00.

Shares of HD stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $283.00. 1,750,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,899,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $278.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.81. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Insiders sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

