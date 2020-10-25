Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,309 shares during the quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 211.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 474.7% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $89.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.29.

SPG stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,194,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,047,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $158.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.59.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.15). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 65.60%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 43.19%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

