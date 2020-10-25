Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Has $4.69 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA raised its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Truist Financial accounts for about 1.7% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Truist Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,057,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,504,153,000 after buying an additional 2,771,230 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $701,816,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,790,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $668,020,000 after buying an additional 785,323 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,204,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $345,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,504,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,676,000 after purchasing an additional 187,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas Nichols Thompson purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $283,884.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,534,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,493,259. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.53.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.68.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

