Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Purchases New Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Robecosam AG increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 449,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,065,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,304,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,599. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $127.39. The company has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.69.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADI. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.41.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,233 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total value of $1,590,822.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,994.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $1,245,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,503.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,068 shares of company stock worth $10,302,579. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

