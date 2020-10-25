Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Buys 735 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,892 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 2.1% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $27,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 6.3% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.6% in the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 9,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $6.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $284.79. The stock had a trading volume of 17,535,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,394,773. The company has a 50 day moving average of $265.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.00. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $811.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,255 shares of company stock worth $9,484,634 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $303.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC lifted their target price on Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Facebook from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.50.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

