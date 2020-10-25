Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp cut its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,167 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 256,183 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 46,997 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 245.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 10,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $170,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,958,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,350,819.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $345,300. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE EPD traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,499,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,114,693. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.42. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $29.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.66.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.36.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

