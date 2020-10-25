One Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 1,627.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,743,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,550,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric P. Palmer acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $168.77 per share, for a total transaction of $168,770.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,687.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.70.

CI stock traded up $5.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.49. 1,716,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,125,979. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.22. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $118.50 and a one year high of $224.64. The company has a market cap of $67.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $39.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.93 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

