One Capital Management LLC Buys 16,015 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,015 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC owned about 0.58% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $4,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City Holding Co. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 26.7% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 176.5% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. D. B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

NYSEARCA:RWX traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $29.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,457. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.26. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $21.93 and a one year high of $41.33.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

