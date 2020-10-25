One Capital Management LLC Buys 4,657 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,555 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. ValuEngine downgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.05.

Shares of CSCO stock remained flat at $$38.82 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,556,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,486,074. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $164.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

