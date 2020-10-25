One Capital Management LLC Buys 57,009 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 976,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,009 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 7.3% of One Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. One Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $53,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunflower Bank NA Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sunflower Bank NA Wealth Management now owns 160,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 646,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,503,000 after acquiring an additional 176,145 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 31,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 90,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 10,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IGSB stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.94. 1,001,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,773,962. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.51. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $55.09.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.