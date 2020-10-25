One Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

One Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,385,439,000 after buying an additional 2,368,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 22.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,285,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,569,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,526 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 32.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,916,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,648,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,427,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,543,411,000 after purchasing an additional 118,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

BABA traded up $3.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $309.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,231,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,198,139. The stock has a market cap of $838.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $169.95 and a one year high of $314.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $286.14 and a 200-day moving average of $243.37.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. The business had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.38.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

