One Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

One Capital Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 503,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 459.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 61,973 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 426,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,449,000 after purchasing an additional 102,384 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,101,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,075 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,706 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.46. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

