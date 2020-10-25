One Capital Management LLC Grows Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 281.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 897.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.19.

NYSE:GD traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.70. 993,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677,693. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.89 and its 200-day moving average is $144.33. The firm has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $190.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,099.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

