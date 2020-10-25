One Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

One Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 2.0% of One Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. One Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $14,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 250,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.49. 595,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,113. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $53.42 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.05.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

