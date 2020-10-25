One Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,382 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its position in shares of AFLAC by 1,144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of AFLAC by 3,376.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AFL. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AFLAC from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AFLAC from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AFLAC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

AFLAC stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,501,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.47. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $55.07.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $611,749.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,712.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.13 per share, with a total value of $38,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,531.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

