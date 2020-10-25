One Capital Management LLC Has $1.64 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 68.0% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.77. 88,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,631. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $123.28 and a 52-week high of $233.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.11.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

