One Capital Management LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

One Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,367 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $522,690,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 365,379.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,512,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511,070 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 29.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,653,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672,312 shares during the period. Mason Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at $57,221,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,886,000.

NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $38.82. 14,497,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,798,625. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.16. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $45.78.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

