One Capital Management LLC Has $3.08 Million Position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

One Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,527,000. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at about $965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

UN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday. Investec downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group downgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Barclays upgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

NYSE:UN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.65. The company had a trading volume of 925,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,237. Unilever NV has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $62.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.26. The company has a market capitalization of $104.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.4845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 64.34%.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever NV (NYSE:UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.