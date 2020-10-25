One Capital Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.2% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 469.8% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $54,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $222.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,091,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,906. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $217.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.65. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $234.27.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

