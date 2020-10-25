One Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,048 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 75,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.4% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.3% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 19,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.90. The stock had a trading volume of 51,007,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,799,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.36. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.31.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 21,180,716 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.65 per share, for a total transaction of $522,104,649.40. Insiders have acquired 51,189,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,929,302 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

