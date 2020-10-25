One Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,215 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

One Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,662,545,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 205.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,224,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535,671 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 58.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,787,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,720 shares in the last quarter. Peavine Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 41.8% during the second quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 1,569,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,768,000 after acquiring an additional 462,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 783,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,782,000 after acquiring an additional 180,475 shares in the last quarter.

SHV remained flat at $$110.68 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,521,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,703. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.12 and a fifty-two week high of $112.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.75.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

