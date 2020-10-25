One Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,319 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,051 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,497,498 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $999,362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619,218 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,559,726 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $520,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,537,738 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,335,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,570 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,977,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American Express by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,716,861 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $660,641,000 after buying an additional 1,559,432 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.98. 8,921,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,236,272. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BofA Securities lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.63.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

