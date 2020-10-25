One Capital Management LLC Sells 1,452 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

One Capital Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 88,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 228.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Cabana LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,588,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,482,699. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.69. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

