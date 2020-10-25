One Capital Management LLC Sells 2,739 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

One Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 78.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $87.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,237,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,225,691. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.18 and its 200-day moving average is $88.08. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

