One Capital Management LLC Sells 3,456 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

One Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 127,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 468,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,227,000 after purchasing an additional 83,262 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.1% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 311,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,806,000 after purchasing an additional 84,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 24,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.47. 4,617,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.04 and its 200-day moving average is $57.85. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

