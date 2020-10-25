One Capital Management LLC Sells 5,355 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

One Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,351 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,355 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $4,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton in the second quarter worth about $29,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in D. R. Horton by 248.2% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in D. R. Horton by 25.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in D. R. Horton by 229.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHI. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Wedbush cut shares of D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.78.

In other D. R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $342,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at $558,667.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $3,937,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,939 shares in the company, valued at $10,128,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DHI stock traded up $2.47 on Friday, hitting $73.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,294,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,294,755. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $81.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.73. The stock has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.42. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

