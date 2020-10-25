One Capital Management LLC Sells 6,596 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

One Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,663 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 6,596 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 223,354 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $14,683,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,546,743 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $298,903,000 after purchasing an additional 48,857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,112,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,969 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $18,074,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $9,707,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,764 shares of company stock worth $13,404,656. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,811,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,880,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.80, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.94. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $94.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.08.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

