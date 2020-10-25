One Capital Management LLC Sells 6,925 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

One Capital Management LLC lowered its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,925 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 302.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $63,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $183,000.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.95. 56,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,595. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.00.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

