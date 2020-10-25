One Capital Management LLC Sells 9,345 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

One Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,345 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. Beacon Wealthcare Inc increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Wealthcare Inc now owns 75,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 13,187 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 436,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,999,000 after purchasing an additional 30,201 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 173,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.06. 1,525,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,087,901. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.05. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

