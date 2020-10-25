One Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

One Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,166 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter worth $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Target in the third quarter worth $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Target by 141.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Target by 250.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.23. 1,817,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,851,721. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.03. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $167.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $80.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total value of $15,311,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,379 shares in the company, valued at $37,876,198.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total transaction of $383,694.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,789 shares of company stock worth $24,124,422. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.21.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

