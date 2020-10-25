PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Sold by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,223 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 155.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.6% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAGS. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PagSeguro Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.30.

PAGS traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,408,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.45. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $45.76.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

Featured Article: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.