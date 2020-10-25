Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $207.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.78 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. The business’s revenue was down 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $2.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $541.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.49. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $10.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Scotiabank downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.40 to $2.75 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.70.

Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

