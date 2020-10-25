PayBX (AXPR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $18,810.00

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. PayBX has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PayBX has traded down 22.2% against the dollar. One PayBX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00034030 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006298 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007673 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00005346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $575.24 or 0.04413474 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00291317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00029798 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About PayBX

PayBX (CRYPTO:AXPR) is a token. It launched on January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 tokens. PayBX’s official website is www.paybx.io. PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official. The official message board for PayBX is medium.com/@aXpire.

PayBX Token Trading

PayBX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayBX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

