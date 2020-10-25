PayBX (AXPR) Reaches Market Cap of $1.34 Million

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. One PayBX token can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PayBX has traded down 22.2% against the dollar. PayBX has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00034123 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006355 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007743 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00005335 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $583.82 or 0.04520402 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00301372 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00029935 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About PayBX

PayBX is a token. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 tokens. PayBX’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire. PayBX’s official website is www.paybx.io. PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official.

PayBX Token Trading

PayBX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayBX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

