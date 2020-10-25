People's United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

People's United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) released its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $499.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.57 million. People's United Financial had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

PBCT opened at $11.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. People's United Financial has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $17.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. People's United Financial’s payout ratio is 51.80%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of People's United Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded People's United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of People's United Financial in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine downgraded People's United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on People's United Financial from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.56.

People's United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

