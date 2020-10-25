Perpetual Protocol (PERP) Price Hits $1.14 on Major Exchanges

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. In the last week, Perpetual Protocol has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Perpetual Protocol has a total market capitalization of $16.74 million and approximately $364,213.00 worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Perpetual Protocol token can now be bought for $1.14 or 0.00008777 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00094167 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00231729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00033155 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $177.10 or 0.01367058 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000207 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00137316 BTC.

About Perpetual Protocol

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,726,351 tokens. Perpetual Protocol’s official website is perp.fi.

Buying and Selling Perpetual Protocol

