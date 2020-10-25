Perpetual Protocol (PERP) Price Up 9.3% This Week

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One Perpetual Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $1.15 or 0.00008848 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Perpetual Protocol has a total market cap of $16.98 million and approximately $463,729.00 worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00093323 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00230970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00033266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $181.99 or 0.01396191 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000207 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00137049 BTC.

About Perpetual Protocol

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,726,351 tokens. Perpetual Protocol’s official website is perp.fi.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

