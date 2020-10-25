PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $82,668.00

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. In the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded down 24.2% against the dollar. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 token can now be bought for about $1.28 or 0.00009918 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a market cap of $6.15 million and approximately $82,668.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00093718 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00233020 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00033046 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $173.88 or 0.01346362 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000207 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00137652 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 71,227,956 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,798,066 tokens. The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org. The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao.

Buying and Selling PieDAO DOUGH v2

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using U.S. dollars.

