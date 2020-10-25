Price Wealth LLC Has $25.54 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Price Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 7.2% of Price Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Price Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,186,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,810 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6,059.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 235,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,816,000 after purchasing an additional 231,534 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,078.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 23,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after buying an additional 21,961 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $346.96. 1,796,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,828,317. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.84. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

