Profile Utility Token (PUT) Price Reaches $0.0026

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. Profile Utility Token has a total market cap of $116,960.93 and $23.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Profile Utility Token token can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Coinrail, LBank and Bit-Z. During the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13,030.24 or 0.99973816 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00040724 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001216 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00126331 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00027826 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Profile Utility Token Profile

Profile Utility Token (PUT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put. Profile Utility Token’s official website is www.robin8put.org. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Profile Utility Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Coinnest, Bit-Z, LBank and Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Profile Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

