Profile Utility Token (PUT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23.00

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. Profile Utility Token has a market cap of $116,893.91 and approximately $23.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded 14% higher against the US dollar. One Profile Utility Token token can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, Coinnest, Coinrail and LBank.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12,927.93 or 1.00099062 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00041385 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001229 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00126341 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00024952 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000276 BTC.

About Profile Utility Token

PUT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Profile Utility Token is www.robin8put.org.

Buying and Selling Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bit-Z, Allcoin, Coinrail and Coinnest. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Profile Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

