PUBLISH Price Tops $0.0039 (NEWS)

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 25th. One PUBLISH token can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges including Hanbitco and DragonEX. PUBLISH has a market cap of $996,500.43 and approximately $204,307.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PUBLISH has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00094070 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00232103 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00033086 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.37 or 0.01371051 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000207 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00137262 BTC.

PUBLISH Profile

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,400,162 tokens. PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol. The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

PUBLISH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PUBLISH using one of the exchanges listed above.

