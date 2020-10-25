PUBLISH Price Tops $0.0043 (NEWS)

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 25th. One PUBLISH token can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges including Hanbitco and DragonEX. PUBLISH has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $186,300.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PUBLISH has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PUBLISH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00093323 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00230970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00033266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.99 or 0.01396191 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000207 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00137049 BTC.

PUBLISH Profile

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,400,162 tokens. PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io. PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol.

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

PUBLISH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PUBLISH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PUBLISH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PUBLISH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.