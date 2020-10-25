PumaPay (PMA) Hits Market Cap of $7.50 Million

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. PumaPay has a total market cap of $7.50 million and $466,248.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PumaPay token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, CoinBene and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00034123 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006355 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007743 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00005335 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $583.82 or 0.04520402 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00301372 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00029935 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PumaPay Token Profile

PMA is a token. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,476,422,231 tokens. The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io. The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PumaPay Token Trading

PumaPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, IDEX, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Bittrex, Coinall and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

